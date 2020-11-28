Police make arrangements at Burari ground, farmers inspect site

New Delhi, Nov 27 : Delhi Police on Friday made the necessary arrangements at the Nirankari ground in Burari after they gave permission to the protesting farmers to enter Delhi and stage a protest at the designated ground.

Some representatives of the farmers also inspected the site along with senior police officers. The development came after the Delhi Police and the protesting farmers had a confrontation at Delhi-Haryana borders in Singhu and Tikri since Friday morning. Tear gas shells and water cannons were used to disperse the protesters who had gathered in large numbers to press the Central government to repeal the recently enacted farm laws.

Policemen were deployed at the Nirankari ground and senior police officers inspected the site to supervise the necessary arrangements.

“The Delhi Jal Board is making appropriate arrangements for water supply at the approved protest site in Burari. Nodal officers for site arrangements have been appointed and directions for deployment of adequate number of water tankers have been given,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.

However, the farmers are still indecisive about protesting at the Nirankari ground. A large number of protesters at the Singhu border have said that they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest against the farm laws.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.