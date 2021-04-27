Police nab six people for selling expired Remdesivir injections

Hyderabad: A group of six people on Monday was arrested by Rachakonda police for selling expired Remdesivir injections.

The accused were Lakkisetty Suresh Kumar, a Grade II pharmacist working in AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation; Dr Ganji Shiva Krishna, Chilukuri Venkat, managing partners of Lifecare Hospitals in Uppal; Karra Suresh Kumar, former MD of Akshara Hospital in BN Reddy Colony; T Chiranjeevi of SS Medical Distributors, Warasiguda and Tulasi Srikanth, a realtor.

The accused were changing the labels from the expired ones to a new date. It was found by a relative of a patient undergoing the COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital in Dilsukhnagar.

The family of the patients bought six injections from a pharmacy and later found stickers fixed upon the label of manufacturing date. They immediately contacted the police.

Upon inquiry, Srikanth revealed that they have been doing this for a while by changing the expiry date to 23-08-2021 from 23-03-2021. He also disclosed the names of the other members involved in this.

Police seized their rest of the expired medicine and a sum of Rs 5.52 lakh in cash which they earned by selling the expired injections. The gang was selling each injection for Rs 16,200 while the MRP is from Rs 3,400 to Rs 4,800, Indian Express reported.