Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry’s car shortly before it crashed

Palghar: Palghar police in Maharashtra have obtained the CCTV footage of the Mercedes car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said.

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said.

Another #CCTV Visuals of the high-end car in which #CyrusMistry was travelling…this is in #Palghar near Mumbai …at a distance from here, the accident took#CyrusMistryAccident #CyrusMistryDeath pic.twitter.com/9RCO8cyCST — Himanshu dixit 🇮🇳💙 (@HimanshuDixitt) September 5, 2022

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats.

A police team probing the crash is examining the CCTV footage for further leads, the official said on Monday.

Also Read Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

Another police officer said the person behind the wheel had covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes, meaning the luxury car was being driven at a speed of 180-190 km per hour.

The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), a family friend of Mistry, police have said.

She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

The probe team will submit a detailed report which will be forwarded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has ordered an investigation into the road accident, the official said.

Mistry’s funeral will be held at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday.