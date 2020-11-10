Police officer killed in Houston shooting

Houston, Nov 10 : A police officer was killed in a shooting in the US city of Houston, police said, adding an investigation was underway into the incident.

The shooting took place near a motel in northern Houston at around 1.30 p.m., on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

Local media quoted witnesses as saying that the officer stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites motel to get help but died in the lobby.

They also said there were multiple gunshots from across the street and the suspect drove away after shooting.

This is one of the six shootings that took place in the fourth most populous American city in the past three weeks.

On October 21, Houston Police Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation.

The 41-year veteran was scheduled to retire this year.

