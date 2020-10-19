Police officer shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 19 : Suspected terrorists gunned down a police inspector in the Chandpora Bijbehara area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

The police said that terrorists fired upon a police inspector identified as inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, a resident of Chandpora Kanelwan, near his residence.

“The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” the police said.

The police have registered a case in this regard under the relevant sections of law.

A wreath laying ceremony led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was held at DPL Anantnag, where floral tributes were paid to the martyr.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.