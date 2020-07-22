Police official injured in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal village

Posted By Qayam Published: 22nd July 2020 9:52 am IST
Mumbai Police
Photo: ANI

Jhargram: A police official and a number of political party workers were injured in a clash between activists of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over a local issue in a village in West Bengals Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kalinja under Beliabera police station area.

Circle Inspector of Gopiballabhpur, Gautam Chakraborty, was seriously injured when he was trying to bring the situation under control, police said.

Chakraborty was admitted to Jhargram Super-speciality Hospital while the injured BJP and TMC activists were released after administering first aid.

District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathod said the incident would be probed.

Source: PTI
India
