Police, other departments to make arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Updated: 6th July 2022 1:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Police Commissioner of Hyderabad C V Anand held a meeting  Tuesday at Salar Jung Museum auditorium with officials of various departments. 

The Police Commissioner said that the security arrangements are being made on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.  He sought information about the illegal transportation of big sacrificial animals. 

C V Anand said that 300 garbage clearing vehicles shall be pressed into service and 55 vehicles shall be directly under the charge of police Stations.

The police commissioner said that the arrangements for the distribution of garbage bags are being made.  “About two lakh garbage bags shall be distributed in the south zone,” he said.

“Check posts shall be set up in the old city where the staff of the police, GHMC and Animal Husbandry department shall be posted. A total of 21 officials shall oversee the arrangements,”  the police commissioner said.

Along with the officials of various departments, some prominent citizens and scholars of the city also participated in the meeting.

