Police prohibits goods vehicle movement during day time in GHMC

Hyderabad: The City police Commissioner M. Anjani Kumar today issued orders imposing ban on the movement of the goods vehicle in the city limits between 10 am to 9 pm during the day time.

He said that the goods vehicles from May 23. He said that the vehicles would be allowed 9 pm to 8 am during the night time.

He said that the decision had been taken to prevent the spread of the Covid virus in the city limits

Similar instructions were also passes by the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police Commissioners restricting the movement of goods vehicles.