Police raids gambling centre, arrests 8

Hyderabad: Chikkadpally police and Task Force Team of Central Zone raided a house at Padma Colony, New Nallakunta where people were involved in gambling.

Police arrested 8 persons. They are identifired as Abdul Lateef Khan (42), Shakeel Pasha (32), Bala Narasimha (38), Mohammed Zaheer Hussain (24), Sabir Ali (28), Mohammed Asif (28) Mohammed Aziz (22), and Mohammed Merajuddin (30).

Police seized an amount of Rs. 35,500, 104 cards and 9 cellphones from their possession.

All the accused were handed over to Chikkadpally police station for taking further action.