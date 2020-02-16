Police raids ‘Hookah’ Centre, arrests five

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Task Force Team of North Zone Police raided an unauthorized ‘Hookah’ Centre at Woodlands building, Sarojini Devi Road, Secunderabad and arrested five persons. They are D. Lokesh (25), Shiva Kumar (27), Shang Zolini (20), residents of Banjara Hills and B. Vinod (20), resident of Madhapur who were running ‘Hookah’ Centre illegally in which minor girls were being allowed.

Police seized the articles and arrested persons.

They were handed over to Begumpet Police Station for taking further action.