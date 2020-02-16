menu
search
16 Feb 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Police raids ‘Hookah’ Centre, arrests five

Posted by Sameer Updated: February 16, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Police raids ‘Hookah’ Centre, arrests five

Hyderabad: Task Force Team of North Zone Police raided an unauthorized ‘Hookah’ Centre at Woodlands building, Sarojini Devi Road, Secunderabad and arrested five persons. They are D. Lokesh (25), Shiva Kumar (27), Shang Zolini (20), residents of Banjara Hills and B. Vinod (20), resident of Madhapur who were running ‘Hookah’ Centre illegally in which minor girls were being allowed.

Police seized the articles and arrested persons.

They were handed over to Begumpet Police Station for taking further action.

Source: Siasat News
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved