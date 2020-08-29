Police recover Rs 1.10 Lakh worth ornaments in Warangal, thief arrested

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police led by Inspector L Ramesh Kumar, along with the Madikonda police, arrested a thief and recovered Rs 1,10 lakh worth of gold ornaments from him on Saturday.

The accused was known as Siluveru Shekar (32), a resident of the village of Chityal in the Nalgonda district. According to the police, Shekar, who works as a truck driver, used to drinking and other ill habits and wanted to earn easy money. He used to target the locked houses as part of his plans to break into them in the night. In August and September last year, he committed thefts within the limits of Madikonda police station and within the limits of Ghanapuram PS in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.Police arrested him near Madikonda Chowrasta and recovered 20 grams of gold ornaments. CP Promod Kumar appreciated the arrest of the thief by CCS inspector L Ramesh and others.

Source: INN