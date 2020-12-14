Police rescues man as he went live on Facebook before suicide attempt

Hyderabad: A live video posted by a man on Facebook before trying to commit suicide saved his life as the IT cell of Rachakonda police commissionerate alerted the Uppal police which acted on time and stopped him from taking the extreme step.

Boga Ravikanth Netha (31) was found at his residence in Ramanthapur late evening hours of Sunday. He had minor tentative cuts on his left-hand wrist and police immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital.

“Technology saved life. Man posted a live video on Facebook while he was planning to commit suicide. The IT cell of Rachakonda commissionerate traced out the location of the person and informed Uppal police. Three police officers rushed to the spot and saved him,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Commissioner appreciated Uppal police team who saved the man by their prompt response in short duration and rewarded the entire police team.

According to police, Ravikanth is a resident of RTC Colony in Ramanthapur. He is a photographer and member of Telangana Azad Force (TAF).

Police informed that Ravikanth had gone into depression because of some personal reasons.

In another incident, Kandukur police’s patrolling vehicle rescued a 38-year-old man while he was attempting to hang himself in Kothaguda village. Police said that after receiving a call on Dial 100, a patrolling car rushed to spot in four minutes. The police rescued him and gave him medical aid on the spot and shifted him to the hospital.