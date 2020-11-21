Police resort to Lathi Charge on Congress party workers in Qutbullapur

Hyderabad: The police today resorted to lathi charge on Congress party workers and the leaders in Qutbullapur Assembly constituency. The incident took place when the Congress party workers led by local MP A.

Revanth Reddy and former MLA K. Srisailam Goud staged a dharna program at the local GHMC office protesting the decision of election commission officials to reject the nomination papers the party candidate from Gajularamaram division K. Srinivas Goud. Srinivas Goud is the brother of the former MLA K. Srisailam Goud.

The party workers alleged that the election commission officials had joined hands with the ruling TRS party leaders and rejected the nomination papers of their party candidate as part of their conspiracy.

The party workers and leaders also tried to barge into the GHMC office. This has prompted the police to resort to lathi charge on the activists. The local SI Manmadha also sustained injuries during the lathi charge.

A woman by name Padma also sustained injuries after falling off from a DCM van. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police arrested the former MLA Srisailam Goud and rushed him to a police station. Speaking on the occasion, MP Revanth Reddy had alleged that the returning officer had illegally rejected the nomination papers of their party candidate.