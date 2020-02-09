Police seize 4.9 kg brown sugar in Darjeeling

A+ A-

Darjeeling: Police arrested a person and seized 4.9 kg of brown sugar worth crores of rupees from his possession in Ghoshpukur area on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Asik Ali.

Sujit Lama, Officer in Charge, Phasidewa Police station said: “On the basis of information police team carried out an operation near Ghoshpukur and seized around 4.9 kgs of brown sugar from. The drug was being smuggled to Kolkata.”

A case under NDPS Act has been registered.

Accused will be produced before Siliguri court on Sunday.