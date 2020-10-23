Police seizes 16 logs of red sanders in Andhra’s Chittoor

Abdullah FahadPublished: 23rd October 2020 12:57 pm IST
Chittoor: Chittoor taskforce police conducted a raid based on information about red sanders smugglers post-midnight on Friday, at Srivari Mettu area. However, the smugglers escaped and the police managed to seize 16 logs.

Taskforce SP Anjaneyulu, said, “Based on credible information received, taskforce DSP Venkataiah and RSI Lingadhar team held combing operation last night. Post midnight the cops found traces of smugglers at Eetagunta area.”

“The police tried to surround and catch them but the smugglers left the red sanders logs and ran away. The taskforce police seized 16 logs. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway,” he added. 

Source: ANI

