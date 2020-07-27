Police set up quarantine facilities at Eden Gardens

Kolkata, July 27 : The Kolkata Police have set up quarantine facilities under the galleries of E and F Blocks of the Eden Gardens in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said in a statement.

“The police authorities have set up quarantine facilities under the galleries of E and F Blocks at present,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

“The facility is expected to be operational soon. We have also allowed them to use our mini hospital area in F Block which would be used by the doctors who would be monitoring those under quarantine,” he added.

The CAB under its Stay Safe Initiative had also decided earlier this month to auto-renew the annual, associate and life membership of the members for the 2020-21 season, keeping in mind the extraordinary circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the month, the Kolkata Police had requested the CAB to make use of the under galleries as makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on an urgent basis.

Reputed doctors attached to major hospitals in the city who are members of the medical committee of CAB also wrote to Dalmiya, offering help in the quarantine facility.

Source: IANS

