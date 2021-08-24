Police stations proposed in all tourist places: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture, G Kishan Reddy, said on Monday that the Centre is taking steps to set up police stations in all the tourist places across the country.

He said the Centre has written to the chief secretaries and director generals of police of all the states to set up police stations at tourist destinations.

Inaugurating the new building of Kacheguda police station in his parliamentary constituency of Secunderabad, he said cases of crime are being reported from tourist places and there is already a proposal to establish police stations in such places.

The minister said that if domestic and foreign tourists feel secure while visiting the tourist places, it would help attract more tourists and give boost to the sector.

Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali, animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav, director general of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officials attended the ceremony.

Kishan Reddy, who was recently elevated to the Cabinet rank, said that earlier in his role as the Union Minister of State for Home, he had worked for the establishment of some key institutions.

Stating that cybercrime has become a big challenge, he called for creating public awareness in this regard.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy visited the government-run Gandhi Hospital in his constituency and enquired about the services being provided to Covid patients.

Talking to reporters after the visit, he said the Centre is ready to face the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Stating that 58 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, he said the nation-wide vaccination drive will be completed by December this year.

Reddy also said that COVID vaccine for children will be available soon.

The minister said that to avoid oxygen shortage in the country, 1,200 oxygen generation plants were set up under the PM CARES fund.

Stating that eight oxygen units are already operational at the Gandhi Hospital, he said that six more units will be set up soon.