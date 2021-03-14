Police stops construction of houses at Singhu border

New Delhi, March 14 : Haryana Police on Sunday stopped the construction of the ‘pucca’ houses at Singhu border, begun by the protesting farmers on Saturday in order to deal with the scorching heat.

Apart from Singhu border, famers are constructing pucca houses at Tikri, Shahjahanpur and Ghazipur borders also. Anil Malik of the Kisan Social Army confirmed the construction of permanent structures at Tikri border.

Farmers had started the construction of brick and mortar structure at Sonipat GT Road and these houses can be easily seen when one moves a few kilometres ahead of the protest site at Singhu border.

Haryana government officials reached here to stop the construction. After discussion with the farmers’ leaders, the construction has been stopped for now.

Kundli police station in-charge Ravi Kumar said that any construction on the road is illegal so it has been stopped for now. “We will remove the illegal construction from here after discussion,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier met the farmers at Singhu border. The farmers here were provided all the necessary items of daily needs including water tanks and medical van with all the necessary medical equipments like thermometer, blood pressure machine, oximeter etc.

