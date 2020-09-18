Police Sub-Inspector in Hyderabad succumbs to Covid

Hyderabad, Sep 18 : A Sub-Inspector of Police in Hyderabad died of Covid-19 on Friday.

Abbas Ali, 56, succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Attached to Madhapur police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, he was infected with the virus while on duty and was on sick leave. He was taken to hospital after he complained of headache, cold and other symptoms and tested positive for Covid.

Last month, two senior police officials succumbed to Covid. A Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank official died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The 50-year-old was serving in the Armed Reserve wing in Mahabubabad district.

An Additional Superintendent of Police in Jagtial district also died of cardiac arrest after testing positive for Covid.

Telangana Police has so far lost about 50 men to the deadly virus. More than 5,600 personnel were infected by Covid-19 while being on active duty, but a majority of them have already recovered.

According to a report of the state Intelligence Department, almost all 33 districts in the state reported deaths among the police personnel.

Hyderabad reported 25 deaths. The state capital also saw nearly 2,000 Covid cases.

The first death in the state Police Department was reported in May in Hyderabad when a 37-year-old constable succumbed to the killer virus.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.