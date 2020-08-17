Police takes pregnant woman to hospital on tractor amid heavy rains

Mancherial: Telangana Police personnel took a pregnant woman to the hospital on a tractor here amid an overflowing stream on Sunday.


Eladi Swapna (21), a tribal woman is a resident of Sirsha, a remote village in Kotapalli Mandal of Mancherial district. She was pregnant and needed to go to the hospital at Chennur.

But Tuumtumga stream near that village was overflowing, hampering all transport.


“Kotapalli police station Circle Inspector Nagaraju and Sub Inspector Ravi came to know about the plight of Swapna after which they carried her on a tractor towards the hospital. They crossed Tuumtumga stream, Edulabandham and Lingannapeta villages and took the pregnant woman to Chennur Government Hospital”

Telangana Police said.

Locals appreciated the service of the police who risked their lives and saved the woman.

