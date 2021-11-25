Police, TMI to hold mega job drive in Hyderabad on November 27

Hyderabad: As part of connecting skills with opportunities, the Hyderabad police is going to organise a job drive with support of companies for the benefit of unemployed youth on Saturday, November 27.

In the job drive, 20 companies are going to conduct interviews to fill more than 3,000 vacancies. The interviews will be conducted from 9:30 am onwards at Red OS Palace Function Hall, Chandrayangutta.

The job drive program is run by Hyderabad city police and TMI foundation trust. In the last three years, through these events, they have been able to provide employment to 15,000 people.

According to police, candidates who have done degree, MBA, BTech, BPharmacy, diploma, ITI or intermediate can apply for suitable jobs as per their education qualification in the drive. For candidates who have cleared SSC or failed, they will have an opportunity for unskilled jobs.

Interested job seekers can register here.