Police worried about ‘Flash Protests’

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Protests against NRC, NPR and CAA are on the increase in the city. Public wrath is increasing and the agitations are being organized.

Police is very much worried about the flash protest in which the shop keepers are putting off lights voluntarily for 15 minutes during the evenings.

Police officials have now started warning businessmen that action could be taken against them.

The flash protest which started on 1st February from Chatta Bazaar has now spread to other parts of the city.

People are getting affected by this kind of voluntary and peaceful protest.

Businessmen launched this protest since the police did not permit agitations.

Police personnel is threatening to cancel trade license if this protest continues.