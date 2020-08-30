Policeman, 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter (2nd Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 10:14 am IST
Policeman, 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Aug 30 : A policeman and three terrorists were killed during an encounter in Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

The dead policeman has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Babu Ram.

The encounter started on Saturday night after terrorists fired upon a naka party of the police and the CRPF at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and a search operation was started which led to an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces.

According to the police, an operation in the area was ongoing.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

