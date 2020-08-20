Policeman, criminal injured during encounter in UP

By Mansoor Published: 20th August 2020 4:23 pm IST
Sambhal: A policeman and a criminal were injured in an encounter here on Thursday and a pistol, which was looted from police during an anti-CAA protest, was also recovered, an official said.

“On Thursday morning, during an encounter, a police jawan and a criminal were injured. A pistol was recovered from the injured criminal,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said.

“During the probe, it was found that the pistol was looted on December 20 last year during an anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest,” he said.

The SP said that the injured policeman, Rahul, and the criminal, Naseem, have been hospitalised.

Source: PTI
