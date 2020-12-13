Policy of reserved tickets on express trains to stay for now: Railways

New Delhi, Dec 13 : The Indian Railways on Sunday refuted claims about issuance of unreserved tickets, saying that there has been no change in policy to run all Express trains, including festival specials and clone specials, as fully reserved trains only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches coaches and passenger portion of SLRs coach.

It clarified that “permission” given to zonal railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant for suburban and limited number of trains.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry said: “There has been no change in policy to run all express trains including festival specials and clone specials as fully reserved train only as yet. Accordingly till further advice, the existing mail express special trains including festival or holiday specials, clone specials which are running on fully reserved basis (as on date) shall be continued as fully reserved only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs also.”

“Permission has been given to zonal railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant only for suburban and limited number of local passenger trains operating on few zones.”

It said that running of trains, norms of travel and reservations are constantly evolving under Covid times. Further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly.

