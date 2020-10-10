Polish teen Swiatek beats Kenin 6-4, 6-1, wins French Open

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 2:54 am IST
Paris, Oct 10 : Iga Swiatek on Saturday became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam as she beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1. Swiatek, 19, is the youngest French Open champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005, who was also aged 19.

After racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set, Swiatek was reeled back in as Australian Open champion Kenin began to find her range on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The teenager again secured the break and held a set point on serve, only to be broken at 5-3. She however made up for the missed chance when she broke the American’s serve for the third time to secure the opening set after 50 minutes.

Kenin had fought through four three-set matches from her six matches coming into the final, including twice from a set down, and began the second set with a break.

But it was the only time she would lead all set. Following an off-court injury time-out to have her leg re-strapped, Kenin was unable to break the Pole’s momentum as she powered through the second set in just 31 minutes.

