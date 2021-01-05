‘Political motives’ behind attacks on temples, says Jaganmohan Reddy

By Mansoor|   Published: 5th January 2021 11:22 pm IST

Amaravati: There are “political motives” behind the attacks on temples in the state, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy while blaming the Opposition for such incidents.

During a ‘Spandana’ video conference with district collectors on Tuesday, Reddy said: “A new model of political guerilla warfare is taking place in the state. There are ‘political motives’ behind the attacks on temples in the state. The idols are being desecrated and the very next day those incidents are being posted on social media.”

He accused the Opposition parties of using such incidents as “opportunities”.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government is delivering many welfare schemes for the public. “The Opposition is unable to digest the public welfare, and that is why such incidents are orchestrated. Without any fear of God; idols are being demolished. The Opposition wants to defame the government through these incidents,” he added.

READ:  Joymalya Bagchi swears in as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge

Reddy called the attacks on temples a form of “political guerilla warfare”, which needs to be tackled.

Recounting the efforts taken by the government in view of attacks on temples, he said the government has installed 36,000 CCTV cameras in the temples. He added that stern actions will be taken against those who spread hatred among castes and religions.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 5th January 2021 11:22 pm IST
Back to top button