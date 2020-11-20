Political parties begin campaigning for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: Ahead the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls Telangana’s political parties are all seen to campaign and appeal people for vote.

Right from holdings, banners, slogans to that of door to door campaigning the parties are now seen almost everywhere. It would not be wrong to tell that those party volunteers and leaders who were never seen are now stealing the lime light.

The parties are seen campaigning on social media as well. As reported by the Indian Express TRS are launching their works on various e-platforms with the photos of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

“Vote for Car, Vote for Development” is the slogan being used by the TRS workers on social media.

After noticing that it was the BJP’s social media campaigns that helped it gain the Dubbaka Assembly seat, TRS to has started vigorous campaigns on various social media platforms, reports media.

