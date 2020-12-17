Political parties must help people not promote any ideology: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Dec 17 : Sending a strong signal to his voters that his party is aligning with the politically diametrically opposite BJP camp, Janata Dal (S) party second-in-command, H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the political parties should only think about helping people rather than focussing and shaping their policies based on certain ideologies.

A day after receiving birthday greetings from top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Suresh Prabhu, Kumarswamy said that ideologies after sometimes become cliched jargon and nothing else.

“What is the primary role of a political party? It is to take part in framing public policies, isn’t it? While framing such policies, political parties must have concern and think only about public good. For this reason should anyone stick to any ideology? I prefer to think more about people’s good than sticking to ideology,” he said.

This is not the first time Kumaraswamy has said something like this. He is known for making such comments and offering his own analogies whenever he intends to join hands with BJP.

Kumaraswamy had asked a similar question after he was sworn-in as chief minister in 2006-07 with the help of BJP.

When the intellectuals team led by Prof U. R. Ananthamurhty had lashed out at him for joining hands with the Communal BJP, Kumaraswamy had retorted that what is the meaning of secularism?

To which Anantamurthy had quipped in equal force that he (Kumaraswamy) should know it better as his party name is not complete without “Secular” word and it is inside the bracket.

After this prolonged debate, Kumaraswamy now does not mention word ‘secular’ but obliquely he has termed all shades of ideologies as “isms” and these “isms” do not fill your belly but development does, he often states since then.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.