Politician KA Paul booked for sexual harassment in Hyderabad

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Paul sent her objectionable WhatsApp messages and touched her inappropriately.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2025 3:26 pm IST
Prajashanti party President KA Paul
KA Paul (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Hyderabad: Prajashanti Party president KA Paul was booked on Saturday, September 20, in Hyderabad on charges of alleged sexual harassment.

The victim, an employee at Paul’s office, approached the Hyderabad police SHE teams and filed a complaint against the politician. She stated that Paul sent her objectionable messages on WhatsApp and touched her inappropriately.

After investigating the matter, the SHE teams forwarded the complaint to the Panjagutta police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Panjagutta police inspector Bandari Shobhan said, “We received a complaint on Saturday evening and registered a case under sections 75, 76 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

