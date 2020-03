A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said “politics of hate” does not only affect a few but all.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the stock markets, banks, jobs and the economy “all are sinking”.

“The politics of hate does not only burn the house of those whom you hate. It catches everyone,” Sisodia said.

AAP has been blaming the BJP for indulging in politics of hate in the run up to the Delhi Assembly election.