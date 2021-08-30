Politics is a great profession, says Sonu Sood

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood is known for his outstanding philanthropic and humanitarian work amid COVID-19 pandemic. There has been never ending spree of speculation regarding his possible entry into politics. He recently met the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which added much required fuel to the rumours.

In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood denied all the rumours and said that he is not joining any party. “I didn’t do this to get into politics, I just wanted to help people. When the whole movement of me helping people started in the first wave of the Covid pandemic (last year), even then these speculations started. I want to send across a message that politics is a great profession and there’s no harm in case someone wants to desire to be in that.”

Sonu Sood also added that it’s not mandatory that one has to be a politician to help people.

Talking about his acting career, the 48-year-old actor said, “I truly respect all people who’ve been doing great work in that (field). My hands are too full as an actor and the work I’m doing, connecting me with masses, touching those souls. I’m enjoying this space, but I don’t know what’s written in my fate tomorrow.”

On the professional front, Sonu has an interesting movies in his kitty which include — Acharya, Prithviraj, among others.