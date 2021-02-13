Politics over tainted ministers heats up in Bihar

Patna, Feb 13 : Politics is heating up in Bihar over the inclusion of allegedly ‘tainted’ leaders in the Nitish Kumar government.

The latest statement has come from former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi who slammed Tejashwi Yadav for his tweet on CM Nitish Kumar.

“A person with the entire family facing many criminal charges is accusing Nitish Kumar,” Manjhi said in a tweet.

Manjhi’s tweet came after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar over ignorance of questions of reporters who asked him about 18 ‘tainted’ ministers in his cabinet.

After the cabinet expansion on February 9, Kumar gave berths to 17 new ministers that included MLAs and MLCs of the BJP, the JDU apart from independent MLAs.

Following the expansion, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) issued a report that said 18 out of 31 ministers in the cabinet are allegedly facing criminal charges.

Sources have said that Manjhi could be upset since the name of his son Santosh Kumar Suman figures in the ADR report.

Tejashwi said in a tweet: “It is extremely unfortunate for Bihar that the chief minister of state does not know about 18 out of 31 ministers facing criminal charges like murder, loot, dacoity, curroption, rape, arms act, cheating and keeping illegal arms. Chief minister has no moral right to stay in power.”

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the information and public relation minister of Bihar government also attacked Tejashwi Yadav after he was asked about 18 tainted ministers in the cabinet.

“In the period of Corona, Tejashwi Yadav left the people of Bihar during a pandemic. He does not have the moral right to ask questions to the Chief Minister,” Jha said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.