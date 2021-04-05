Poll preparation in Chennai

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 5th April 2021 6:33 pm IST
Chennai: Polling officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other necessary inputs required for the TN Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Chennai, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
Chennai: Workers carry election materials required for the TN Assembly polls, at a distribution centre in Chennai, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
