Pollard, Coulter-Nile’s late heroics take MI to 176/6

Dubai, Oct 18 : Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile smashed 57 runs in the death overs to take Mumbai Indians to 176/6 in their 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pollard ended the innings unbeaten on 34 off 12 deliveries with one four and four sixes while Coulter-Nile was ib 24 off 12 balls with four fours to his name.

Their partnership shifted the momentum MI’s way as the four-time champions’ top order, with the exception of opener Quinton de Kock, failed to fire.

MI lost captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay after which de Kock and Krunal Pandya looked to steady the ship. The pair posted 58 for the fourth wicket after which de Kock combined with Hardik Pandya to put up 20 for the fifth.

The South African was dismissed on 53 off 43 balls in the 17th over after which Pollard and Coulter-Nile took the attack to the opposition.

Brief scores: MI 176/6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Kieron Pollard 34 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/30)

