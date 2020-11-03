Polling begins for 7 Assembly by-elections in UP

Lucknow, Nov 3 : Voting began on Tuesday morning for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security and Covid-19 protocols.

There are 88 candidates, including nine women, in the fray and their fate will be decided by 24.34 lakh voters, including 13.03 lakh male voters, in these by polls.

The voters will exercise their franchise at 3,655 polling booths spread over 1,754 polling centres.

This is the first electoral exercise being held in the state during the pandemic.

The seats where the by polls are being held are Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr, Bangarmau, Deoria and Malhani.

Six of these seats were held by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and one by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that all preparations have been made keeping the safety protocols in mind during he pandemic.

“Voters will have to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and maintain a safe distance among themselves while casting votes,” he said.

Adequate security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during polling.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

