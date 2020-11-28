Polling for DDC elections begins in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 28 : Amid tight security and severe cold weather polling began on Saturday for the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Large crowds were seen in South Kashmir’s Krerva.

Ninety-five-year-old Letha Kohli at Faqir Gujri on the outskirts of Srinagar who has voted for many elections in the past said elections will help to bring relief to the people.

“Elections will help to end poverty in our area, this will pave way for creation of more roads in our area” Kohli said.

At some places polling was slow but at others like Krerva in Shopian district sizeable number of people lined up outside the polling booths.

“Kreva in Shopian district is a very remote area, we have come out to vote for the development of our area,” a voter said.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will take place till 2 p.m. The DDC elections are being held in five phases. For 43 constituencies in the first phase a total of 296 candidates are in the fray — 172 from Kashmir and 124 from Jammu.

After the revocation of Article 370, the Centre amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act-1989 to pave way for district development council polls in the union territory.

