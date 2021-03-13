Polling in 4 Himachal municipal corporations on April 7

By IANS|   Published: 13th March 2021 4:56 pm IST
Shimla, March 13 : The elections to the four Municipal Corporations — Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur — in Himachal Pradesh will take place on April 7, it was announced on Saturday.

It is for the first time that the municipal elections will take place on a party symbol.

As per the schedule, the nominations will be filed on March 22, 23 and 24, while the scrutiny of papers will be on March 27.

The withdrawal of nomination is on March 27. The counting of ballots will take place after the polling.

