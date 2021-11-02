GHMC standing committee polls to be held on November 20

The counting and declaration of results will be on the same day of polling that is, after 3 p.m. on November 20.

By News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 2nd November 2021 12:50 pm IST
GHMC Results: 25 candidates with criminal records win
Representational Image Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The election of 15 member standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) will be held on November 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The standing committee takes important decisions and approves civic works.

According to the notification issued on November 1, nominations can be filled by the corporators before additional commissioner GHMC (elections) at the GHMC head office at Tank Bund from November 3 to 11, between 11 a.m., to 3 p.m., excluding public holidays.

The nominations will be scrutinized by the GHMC commissioner on November 12, and the list of valid nominations will be released on the same day. Nominations can be withdrawn till 3 p.m., on November 15. The final list of candidates will be announced on the same day.

MS Education Academy

Polling will be held at the GHMC commissioner’s office on November 20 and results will be declared the same day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button