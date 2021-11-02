GHMC standing committee polls to be held on November 20

Hyderabad: The election of 15 member standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) will be held on November 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The standing committee takes important decisions and approves civic works.

According to the notification issued on November 1, nominations can be filled by the corporators before additional commissioner GHMC (elections) at the GHMC head office at Tank Bund from November 3 to 11, between 11 a.m., to 3 p.m., excluding public holidays.

The nominations will be scrutinized by the GHMC commissioner on November 12, and the list of valid nominations will be released on the same day. Nominations can be withdrawn till 3 p.m., on November 15. The final list of candidates will be announced on the same day.

Polling will be held at the GHMC commissioner’s office on November 20 and results will be declared the same day.