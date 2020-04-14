Pollution levels in Hyderabad drops by 30 percent

Hyderabad: There is a good news for the residents of the city. The pollution levels in the state capital have come down by 30 percent. The scientists from the city are saying that the levels of nitrogen and other chemical gas have come done in the city. They are saying that the city has gone 20 years when there was hardly in pollution in the Air.

Commenting on the issue the scientist from Telangana State Pollution Control Board Dr. Satyanarayana said that the pollution levels had come down drastically in the city.

He also said that they were constantly monitoring the pollution levels from their 21 stations located across the city. He attributed the reasons behind the reduced pollution levels to the less movement of vehicles and closure of industries

