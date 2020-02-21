Pompeo meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses Iran

A+ A-

Riyadh: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed security concerns over Iran with the latter on his second day in Saudi Arabia.

Following his meeting with MBS Pompeo also visited American troops and met with US military commanders at a Saudi airbase where about 2,500 US troops are stationed in response to perceived threats from the Islamic Republic.

According to Al-Jazeera, the State Department said in a statement: “Pompeo’s visit to Prince Sultan air base and a nearby US Patriot battery highlights the longstanding US-Saudi security relationship and reaffirms America’s determination to stand with Saudi Arabia in the face of Iranian malign behavior.”

The US began building up its military presence in the kingdom last summer after Riyadh accused Iran of attacking tankers in the Gulf and Saudi oil installations. However, Tehran denies involvement in the attacks.

Prior to his departure to Saudi Arabia, Pompeo said he planned to raise US concerns over the kingdom’s human rights record.