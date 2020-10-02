Pompeo says he has tested negative for COVID

He said it was the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes before landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

He said it was the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pompeo says the last time he was with Trump was on September 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalization agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The top US diplomat says he is reconsidering upcoming travel to Florida on Saturday and Asia starting Sunday as a precaution.

He says, We are praying for the president and the First Lady and we hope they have a “speedy recovery.”

