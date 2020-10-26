Pompeo to arrive in SL on Tuesday

Colombo, Oct 26 : US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday on a two-day visit to the island nation.

Upon his arrival in Colombo, Pompeo will become the highest-level American dignitary to visit Sri Lanka during the tenure of US President Donald Trump, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The last high-level American diplomat to visit the country was former Secretary of State John Kerry in 2015.

In June 2019, Pompeo had cancelled a planned visit to Sri Lanka.

His trip comes on an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

According to officials, Pompeo is scheduled to hold official discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership as well as with Gunawardena.

The discussions will cover several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pompeo’s staff had already arrived in Colombo on October 24 to prepare for the upcoming visit, NewsFirst LK reported.

