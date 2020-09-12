Pondy registers 419 new COVID cases, five more deaths

The official said 455 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

By Mansoor Published: 12th September 2020 2:53 pm IST

Puducherry: With 419 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Puducherry on Saturday, the overall tally of infections rose to 19,439 in the union territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare, S Mohan Kumar said in a release that five more people succumbed to the viral infection during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, pushing the toll to 370.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities and they were in the age group of 42 to 71 years.

The fresh cases were identified after examination of 3,792 samples, he said and pointed out that of the total 19,439 Covid-19 cases 4,831 were active, while 14,238 patients recovered and were discharged.

As many as 95,919 samples were tested so far and 74,136 out of them were found to be negative.

The result of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.90 percent and 73.

24 percent respectively.

Of the 419 new cases, Puducherry region accounted for 380 while Karaikal had 15 and Yanam 24.

Mahe region an enclave in Kerala did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

Source: PTI
