Ponnam Prabhakar criticizes KCR over demolition of secretariat buildings

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar expressed that there is an alarming coronavirus situation in Telangana and criticized the Chief Minister over the demolition of secretariat buildings.

“There is an alarming situation in Telangana where we are noticing about 2,000 cases every day with very less number of tests being done. He should have put the machinery to the entire state but leaving all this, DGP secretary is mainly concentrating on demolishing secretariat,” he told ANI.

“Pollution is increasing because of this demolition which is very dangerous and the court has stayed demolition. This is not the correct time to construct a new secretariat as the people are worried because of COVID-19. Now the most important thing is to prevent coronavirus, and it is his responsibility to save the people of Telangana,” Prabhakar said.

Prabhakar said that the High Court had asked the State government to submit what permissions they have taken under Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016 till Monday.