By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 4:06 am IST
Ponting focused on preparing fast bowlers steadily: Dahiya

Dubai, Sep 12 : Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has focussed on preparing fast bowlers steadily and also ensured that the players don’t have to push themselves too much in the challenging weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the team’s chief of talent scout development and former wicket keeper Vijay Dahiya.

“How Ricky Ponting has planned the nets sessions is good, he’s focused on preparing the fast bowlers steadily and we have also brought in some net bowlers to make sure there isn’t much workload on our players going into the season in these tough conditions,” he is quoted as saying in a DC press statement.

“I think it makes a huge difference when you have people in your coaching staff who have played the sport before. It generally helps them think like an athlete and also helps with the players getting to learn a lot from them, and getting that mentality also.”

Dahiya said that the team has put in “optional nets sessions and have given freedom to players to slowly get back into rhythm.”

“That has resulted in the players doing well in training already. Our planning has been such that these players can stay in rhythm during and towards the end of the season as well – that is the most important thing that they are fresh both mentally and physically throughout the season,” he said.

