Ponting shares his ‘favourite piece of memorabilia’

Sydney: Ricky Ponting on Sunday shared a photograph of the Australian baggy green that he wore throughout his Test career and the new one that he had received from his wife Rianna Jennifer Cantor and Cricket Australia when he retired in 2012.

“This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140odd tests,” he said in his tweet.

Widely rated as one of the greatest Australian captains and batsmen of all time, Ponting played 168 Tests and scored 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85.

He also has 41 Test tons under his kitty. Additionally, Ponting also turned out for Australia in 375 ODIs and scored 13,704 runs which includes 30 centuries.

He won three back to back World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007 and the latter two victories came under his captaincy.

He is also the only captain apart from West Indies’ Clive Lloyd to have scored a century in a final of a World Cup. With a win ratio of 67.91%, Ponting is rated as one of the most successful captains of all time, leading the dominant Australian team that starred the likes of Shane Warne, Matthew Hayden, Glenn McGrath and so on.

Source: IANS

