Pooja Bedi speaks about dirty quarantine facility in Goa

NEW DELHI: Bollywood personality Pooja Bedi received a backlash for pointing out the quarantine facility provided by the government “lack of hygiene & sanitisation.”

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor and her fiancé Maneck Contractor travelled to Goa amid lockdown 4.0 and was reportedly been told to remain in home quarantine till May 30.

In the video the actor says, “It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from.”

She captioned the post, “The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others… BUT all people can focus on is that “a celebrity entered goa”? (sic)

In her second tweet, she wrote, “There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility. 1/2. (sic)

There's a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility. 1/2. pic.twitter.com/7P3hX211jz — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

In a separate video message on Instagram, Pooja Bedi, tagging the Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and health minister Vishwajit Rane, wrote, “I refuse to be a soft target for embittered, jealous and fearful people,” Pooja Bedi wrote on social media, “I tweeted out of concern for the safety of others but all people can focus on is that a celebrity entered Goa.”

