Pooja Bhatt on New Year celebrations: Important we respect rules on lockdown

Mumbai, Dec 31 : Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has emphasised on the importance of following lockdown rules ahead of New Year celebrations.

“It’s important that we respect the rules on lockdown & not let our need for revelry put more pressure on an already overstretched police force tonight.The virus still looms large.We need to help the authorities to help us. If we have rights,we have duties. Be vigilant. stay safe,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, she has lauded a video by Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins, who recently celebrated 45 years of sobriety.

A few days ago, Pooja herself had celebrated four years of being sober. The filmmaker had taken to Twitter to share a photograph of a view of the hills splashed with hues of the pink sky and surrounded with greenery.

“Four years sober! Earlier it was pink champagne, malt & packed, city bars. Now it is pink skies & deserted,country roads,” Pooja had tweeted. What an enriching,searing journey it has been.Gratitude to life & the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks.”

