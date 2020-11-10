Pooja Hegde clarifies on her ‘unacceptable’ comment on Tollywood

Hyderabad: Actress Pooja Hegde recently found herself in a small controversy after a few statements she made in a recent interview were misinterpreted.

In a recent interaction with one of the entertainment media, Pooja Hegde was asked on how she deals with objectification of female characters in Telugu cinema, with her recent film with Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, brought up as examples.

Pooja Hegde replied to this and spoke about the obsession that the Telugu film industry has with ‘navels and midriff.’ She further went on to speak about a scene from her hit film Ala Vaikunthapruramuloo.

Speaking to Film Companion, Pooja said, “I said I’d rather have a guy look at my legs than my midriff. I said that I know legs are hot personally speaking, but objectifying the legs is not quite.”

This created a stir on social media and netizens have been mighty upset with Pooja for her remarks and for being ‘ungrateful’ to the industry that has given her so much

Amid this new controversy, Pooja Hegde has now issued a clarification adding that her words have been misinterpreted.

Pooja Hegde’s statement

“The things I said can be twisted but the love I have for Tollywood can’t be. The Telugu film industry has always been vital for me. This is even known to my fans who love my movies. I always say I will never give in to misunderstandings but I will reinstate, I will forever be indebted to the Telugu film industry”, says Pooja Hegde.

#PoojaHegde says her words are misinterpreted and further said she is huge fan of #Telugu movies. It was #Tollywood that gave her a rebirth. All my fans are aware of this but I wish to issue a clarification once again to keep an end for the controversy. told #PoojaHegde. pic.twitter.com/DSXOsoS4aN — @Yeruvaka99 – Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) November 8, 2020

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun which had minted amazing numbers on box office. She will soon be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.